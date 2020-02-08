Home

McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Elizabeth Keene


1919 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" (Merritt) Keene, of Norwell, passed away on February 5, 2020, just three months after her 100th birthday. She was a lifelong resident of Norwell and the widow of retired Norwell Police Sergeant Ellsworth "Keenie" Keene. At the time of her death, she was living in the house in which she was born built by her father in 1903. She raised five sons there, Ellsworth "Skip" Keene and wife Cindy of East Bridgewater, Barry Keene and wife Kathy of Sandwich, Brad Keene of Norwell, Phillip Keene and wife Paula of Virginia, and the late Brian Keene who passed away in 1993. She came from a large, close knit family and is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Betty was the loving sister of the Warren "Parky" Merritt, Helene Hall, Beatrice Thomas, Raymond Merritt, Emerson Merritt, and Arthur Merritt. Betty was active until her brief illness, lasting a week. She enjoyed a 100th birthday party in November of 2019 in the First Parish Hall in Norwell. She loved golf and was one of the first female air pilots, receiving her license in 1938. She lived an exemplary life and was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. As per Betty's wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Shore Hospital or Norwell Visiting Nurses Assoc. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2020
