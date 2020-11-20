Elizabeth "Bette" Lynne (Otto) Iannucci, 64, of Plymouth, died unexpectedly of natural causes on November 4, 2020 in Plymouth. Bette is survived by her children and their spouses, Shawn and Nicole Iannucci, Crystal and Michael DeRosa, Holly Iannucci and Michael Slawson, Mark and Kimberly Iannucci. She was the loving and playful Yaya to her beautiful eight grandchildren, Mia and Zoe DeRosa, Braelynn and Dominic Iannucci, Oliver, Penelope, and Aurora Iannucci, and Mabel Hamilton. Longtime, devoted companion of Andre Rosenberg and lifelong best friend of Patricia Crowley. Leaving behind her three brothers, Frederick and Stephen Otto, and Edwin "Ted" Harper, Bette was the honorary daughter and daughter-in-law to John and Camille Iannucci, sister-in-law to Marlene and Brian Alves, former spouse to John Iannucci Jr. and cherished by family members near and far who are grieving this incredible loss. Bette was a dear friend to countless others that she loved and impacted during her lifetime. Bette was born in Waltham, to Elizabeth Harper and Frederick Otto Jr., September 29, 1956. She went to Silver Lake Regional High School, graduating in 1974 and continued to Bridgewater State College where she earned her degree in 1978. While working nights and raising her four children, Bette started and ran a thriving business, Therap-Ease, which is still successfully operating today thanks to her constant hard work, dedication, and leadership. She was an absolute inspiration to her entire family, generous beyond measure with everything she had to give and always available to help family or friends in need. Known by many names throughout the years, a few that really stand out, Big Red, Bette-Lynne, Ed, Mom, and her most recent and treasured title, Yaya. Her children and grandchildren will treasure always the memories of her kind personality, her intense love and strength for her family, her contagious smile, and her animated, boisterous laugh that always filled every room she entered. Although taken far too soon, she left a legacy of unwavering love for her family that will carry on in their spirits, hearts, and smiles; hug your loved ones tight, and often. The family will plan a celebration of life for Bette once all can gather safely.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store