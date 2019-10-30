Home

Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
Elizabeth L. Lawrence Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Leslie) Lawrence, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, after a period of failing health, on October 27, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Quincy and raised in Milton, Betty graduated from Milton High School. She worked as claims processor for Blue Cross & Blue Shield for many years, prior to her retirement. Betty enjoyed traveling with her friends and family, especially to Bermuda and she was an active member of the Holbrook Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Being with family and friends is what brought her the most joy. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Betty will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Elizabeth was the wife of the late Herbert Lawrence; loving mother of Melissa Kelleher and her husband Thomas of Braintree and the late Peter Lawrence; cherished "Nana Betty" to Jennifer Lawrence, Christine Lawrence, Peter Lawrence, Rachel Kelleher, Nicole Kelleher and Michelle Kelleher and "Great Nana Betty" to Jayden Lawrence; dear mother-in-law of Laurel Lawrence of Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation period on Friday, November 1, from 10-11 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2019
