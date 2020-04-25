Home

Elizabeth L. Robinson

Elizabeth L. (Donovan) Robinson, age 91, in Hingham, Mass., formerly of Norwell passed away on April 21, 2020. Loving wife and best friend of the late William F. Robinson. Beloved mother of Rosemarie A. Robinson of So. Weymouth, Maureen H. McLallen of Weymouth, William J. Robinson of Corpus Christie, Texas, Kevin P. Robinson and wife Sherry of Altoona, Pa., Kathleen E. Walsh and husband Timothy of Pembroke, James L. Robinson and wife Kimberly of Plymouth, Karen M. Cole of Halifax. Grandmother to Shannah, John, Carrie, Shaun, Kristen, Joshua, Thomas, Emily, James, Matthew, Kyle, Katie, Glenn, Christopher, and David and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Frederick Donovan of North Andover, Mass., and the late Diana Estes of South Harpswell, Maine., and the late Leonis (Shona) Donovan of South Harpswell, Maine. At this difficult, please consider visiting Elizabeth's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Elizabeth-Robinson to leave words of remembrance or comfort. Private burial has been held at the VA Massachusetts Nation Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020
