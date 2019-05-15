The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
Elizabeth M. Beckwith

Elizabeth M. Beckwith Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty aka Tiny" (Kayser) Beckwith, age 79, of South Weymouth, Massachusetts passed away peacefully May 9, 2019 at Colonial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after fighting a long and courageous battle with cancer and COPD. Betty was born in Trenton, N.J., raised in South Boston and lived in South Weymouth for 54 years. She volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program for several years. Betty was an avid collector of eclectic items, enjoyed being near the ocean, and had a passion for gardening. Bettys true love, however, was taking care of her family. She is survived by her children Laura and Tom Boonham of Bedminster, N.J., Karen Charles of Warwick, R.I., Michael and Natalya Kelly of New Boston, N.H., James Beckwith and his daughter Myriad Beckwith of South Weymouth, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her brother Charles "Buddy" Kayser and his wife Evie. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Betty om Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth. The funeral service will follow the visiting hours at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Weymouth. Donations may be made in Bettys memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, . For Online condolences or directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2019
