Elizabeth Mary "Liz" Blake, of Marshfield, passed away on June 5, 2020, at the age of 26, after complications due to surgery. Cherished daughter of Michael and Ellen (McGrail) Blake and dear, adored and idolized sister of Danny Donovan of Quincy, Melissa Donovan (Joel Gaudette) and Tara Donovan (Jon Ellis) both of Marshfield, she leaves her treasured nephew, Noah Gaudette; Liz also leaves behind her beloved cats Tybby and Kitty, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Liz was a graduate of Marshfield High School's class of 2013 and was a passionate member of the Drama Club during her time there. At the Boston Globe Drama Festival, Liz and her scene partner gave an award-winning performance with their rendition of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead. This was a first in the school's history. After graduating high school, she completed Empire Beauty School in Boston and New England School of Barbering in Malden; once she obtained her licenses she went on to enthusiastically cut hair in and around the Boson area; most recently at Matts Barber Shop with her beloved friend Matt Charette. Her artistic aptitude naturally led her to writing poetry. She wrote and performed spoken word with all the love in her heart up until her passing. Her art can be viewed on Instagram @lizwritespoems also on FB @ Liz Writes Poems. Along with her love of art, Liz was passionate about music, travel, makeup, fashion and advocating for anyone who she considered an underdog. She found a unique way to combine these elements into a full and purposeful life made even more impactful by her beautiful smile, signature laugh, palpable warmth, sophisticated quick-witted sense of humor and her compassion and empathy toward all who met her. She was a powerful force of love and will be missed forever. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.at MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Relatives and friends are all welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ehlers Danlos Society at www.ehlers-danlos.com. Click the "Giving" link to donate in Elizabeth Blake's name. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 11, 2020.