|
|
Elizabeth M. Liz (Racosky) Connors, of Braintree, formerly of Miami, FL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 30, 2019, at the age of 90. Liz was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In 1948, at the age of 19, Liz moved to Chicago to begin her career in the Chicago Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This is where she met the love of her life, John. Together they moved to Florida, where they started their family. Then in 1964, they settled in Braintree where they raised their wonderful family. A woman of strong faith, Liz was an active parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters and part of the original Christian Family Movement. She was the founder of the South Shore Center of Brain Injured Children. Liz was also the founder and activities director of the Senior Citizen Independent Center at Independence Manor, in Braintree. She enjoyed spending time in her yard tending to her award-winning rose garden. Liz loved the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a kind and caring woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late John C. Connors. Loving mother of Teresa A. Good and her husband Gerard of Marion, Kathleen Barker and her husband Joseph of Pembroke, Paul M. Connors and his wife Dorothy of Randolph and the late Mary E. Johnson, John C. Connors, Jr., Daniel Connors, Joseph P. Connors and Anne M. Devaney. Mother-in-law of John Devaney of NV. Devoted sister of Irene Burns of TX, Pearl Fleegle and her late husband "Bud" of PA and the late Joseph Bilich and Roberta Bilich. Cherished "Nana" of Christopher, Lindsay, John, Chelsea, Joseph, Ryan, Patrick, Meg, Brendan, Kelly, John, Erin, Coleman, Jennifer and Amanda. Caring "Great-Nana" of Liam, Kennedy, Melanie, Natalie, Nora and Edie. Liz is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, January 6th from 9 | 11 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lizs name to the Independence Manor Memorial Fund, checks payable to SCIC Memorial Fund, c/o Management Office, 41-53 Independence Avenue, Braintree, MA 02184. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020