Elizabeth M. "Liz" (Murnane) Leonard, of Weymouth, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was 66. Born in Boston, she was raised in Hull and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Welch) Murnane. Liz attended local schools and graduated from Hull High School with the Class of 1971. She continued her education at Stonehill College, where she earned her bachelor's degree with the Class of 1975. Liz was a microbiologist in the healthcare industry. She worked for Atrius in Needham and enjoyed her career and the relationships she built throughout the years. The most important part of Liz's life was her family. She loved being a mother and caring for her children. In her spare time, Liz enjoyed playing golf, skiing, and traveling with her husband. Liz was a strong-willed person. She was family oriented, loving, courageous, and tough as nails. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through her children and family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched. Liz was the beloved wife of Kevin P. Leonard. The two married in April 1977 and together they shared 42 years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Kevin P. Leonard II and his wife Sara of Billerica, Terence M. Leonard and his wife Kristen of New York, Meghan E. Leonard and her partner Matthew of Chicago, Brendan D. Leowolf and his wife Kate of Ashfield, and Erin C. Leonard of Louisville. Liz was the loving grandmother of Kinley R. Leonard of Billerica, Eula M. Leowolf of Ashfield, Jack M. Leonard of New York, Aylwyn B. Leowolf of Ashfield, and Mia T. Leonard of New York. She was the dear sister of John F. Murnane and his wife Denise of Hingham and the late Daniel T. Murnane. She is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends including her beloved cats Griswold and Scrappy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, January 19, 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20, prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Liz may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 18, 2020