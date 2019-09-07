|
|
Elizabeth Metcalf, 97, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. She was born in Milton, Mass. but was a lifelong resident of North Weymouth, living in the home purchased in 1890 by her grandfather Samuel Ozro Estes. She was the daughter of the Byrd Metcalf and his wife Bertha (Estes) Metcalf. She was a graduate of the Weymouth High School. Later she worked for the Stetson Shoe Company, as the office manager, in Weymouth, until she retired in 1973, after working for them for thirty-three years. She had advanced from being a payroll clerk to being the office manager leaving in the March month just before Stetson Shoe closed its doors in June of 1973. Later she worked as an Assistant Town Accountant for the City of Weymouth for seventeen years and retiring from that position in 1990. She had started work for the Town of Weymouth as a payroll clerk for Town Accountant Warren Roulston. When Mr. Roulston retired, Elizabeth was appointed as Acting Town Accountant. After the hiring of Allen Masison as Town Accountant in 1977, Elizabeth became the Assistant Town Accountant, retiring in late 1989. Elizabeth was well- known and well-loved in the Weymouth community. She was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church, as a deaconess, and having taught Sunday School and singing in the choir for twenty-three years and as an active volunteer of Pilgrim's Long Island Shelter Group. She leaves behind her nephew Peter Metcalf, of China, who has just returned from his travels in Southern China, and Peter's daughter Kathryn of Florida and as well as her friend James Austin of Weymouth, and many more friends in the Weymouth area. Services are private. Charitable donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the General Friends of Pilgrim Congregational Church, 24 Athens Street, No. Weymouth, MA 02191.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 7, 2019