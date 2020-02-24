Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mortimer Peck Funeral Home
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
12 Elm Street
Braintree, MA
Elizabeth "Libby" Nilsen (Dillard), 88 years young, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Naples, Florida. She was born in Sylva, N.C. and resided in Braintree, Mass. and Naples, Fla. Libby was the wife of the late Donald Nilsen, loving mother to Donna Nilsen, Kurt Nilsen and his wife Joy, Lynne Fitzgerald and her husband Kenneth, and devoted Nana to Andrew and Caroline Nilsen. Libby loved the beach, cribbage, card games (especially bridge), slot machines, spending time with her grandchildren, and holding court at family gatherings. Libby was one of kind, full of life, and loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was famous for her jokes, her homemade grape jelly, and the generosity of her time and many talents. Libby's larger than life spirit will be greatly missed by her family, many friends, and card playing partners. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, at 516 Washington Street, Braintree MA 02184. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 Elm Street, Braintree, MA 02184. Burial will follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Libby may be made to the or the Puritan Bridge Club, 22 Faxon Street, Braintree, MA.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 24, 2020
