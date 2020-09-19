1/1
Elizabeth Raggi
Elizabeth A. "Beth" Raggi Nickerson-Power, 34, of Hingham, passed away August 12, 2020, at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, after a courageous four year fight with cancer. Devoted wife of Michael E. Nickerson-Power, and brilliant mother of their precious daughter, Isadora Aubrie Nickerson-Power, Beth will be forever remembered in their hearts for her loving dedication to family, her intelligence peppered with humor and insight, her natural beauty, her huge smile and big heartwarming laugh, her work ethic and caring for anyone that she met, personally or professionally. Beth was born in New York, raised on Long Island, graduated from St. John's High School, and received her BA in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University, NY where she received 2006 Women's Recognition award for her contribution of courage and character. She was a research assistant at Columbia University in New York before moving to Mass., where she was married in 2015 to Michael. As a graduate of Lesley University with a master's degree in Art Therapy, Magna Cum Laude and Mental Health Counseling 2012, she became a licensed mental health counselor, employed at the Gavin Foundation in South Boston as an outpatient clinician, was a Program Development Social Worker for Rockland Memorial Park School, Adjunct Professor at Lesley University, Cambridge, and family counselor at Cohasset Family Practice. In 2015 Beth opened her successful private practice "Reflective Tides" in Rockland and Hingham. Beth loved growing flowers and organic vegetables in her garden, was a great athlete playing soccer, surfing, and excelled at cross fit training. She was an advocate for rescue dogs, owning beloved Kishka, Chico, Monkey and Alligator. She was a spectacular cook, spinning her own pizza dough and making homemade ravioli. She loved celebrating Christmas and Halloween and always had fabulous birthday parties for Isadora. She worked tirelessly to ensure whatever she touched was left better than she found it. She is survived by her sister, Muriel Hernandez of PA, brothers, Michael Raggi and fiancee Elise Rogers of NH, Daniel Raggi of Long Island, and nieces, Shawna and Violet Hernandez, nephews, Logan Hernandez, Osiris and Alexander Raggi. Beth was the beloved daughter-in-law of Phyllis Nickerson Power of Chatham, and Michael E. Power of Yarmouth Port. She was the niece of Barbara Nickerson, and Nick and Holly Nickerson of Chatham, and cousin to Kristine (Nickerson) and Jim Beebe of Dennis, and Laura Nickerson of Chatham. She was a wonderful example to their daughters, Jenna Beebe and Callie Nickerson, of all that a strong young woman should exemplify: inner beauty, strength of character, integrity, loving kindness, and a positive spirit of humor and determination that transcended all challenges. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her family and friends will celebrate her life privately in October. For additional information and online guest book go to www.DowningChapel.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
