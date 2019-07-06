|
Elizabeth Betty (Tassone) Sharpe, age 85, of Quincy, formerly of Somerville, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Boston to the late Joseph and Maria (Sesito) Tassone. She was raised and educated in East Boston and had lived in Quincy for twenty-eight years and previously many years in Somerville. She was a longtime waitress at the former European Restaurant in Bostons North End. Betty enjoyed walking and especially loved walking her pet dogs. Most of all, she was dedi- cated to her grandchildren. Beloved wife for thirty-six years of the late Arthur S. Sharpe, Sr. Devoted step-mother of Arthur S. Sharpe, Jr. of Attleboro, Gregory R. Sharpe of Medway, Valerie A. Ferragamo and her husband Mark of Quincy, Laura Mace of Berkley, Linda Dares of Rockland, Michael Pitts of Braintree and pre-deceased by Richard and George Sharpe. Cherished Nana Betty of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. One of five siblings, Betty was sister of Frank Tassone and is also survived by one niece and one nephew. Graveside Services will be conducted at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Tuesday, July 9th at 1:15 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Tuesday morning from 10:30 | 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bettys memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019