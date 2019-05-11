|
|
Elizabeth Theresa (Campbell) McMahon, formerly of Braintree, Mass., passed away on March 3, 2019, at her home in Bullhead City, Ariz. Elizabeth was born in Boston on August 2, 1940, to John and Elizabeth (Halloran) Campbell. Mrs. McMahon was an elementary school teacher in the Braintree Public School system for many years, until her retirement in June, 1998. Elizabeth most enjoyed spending time with her family; and watching Red Sox baseball. She is survived by her husband, Robert E.; son, Robert J.; daughter, Deborah; daughter-in-law, Sheryl; grandsons, Alexander and Zachary; and brother, John "Jack" Campbell. A memorial service will be held at St. Clare's Church in Braintree, at 10 a.m. June 8.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 11 to May 18, 2019