Elizabeth "Betty" Burke Walls, of Rockland, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019. Born in Brockton, June, 3, 1929, she was the daughter of Dr. Daniel H. Burke and Anna McKenney Burke. Betty grew up in Rockland and was a graduate of Rockland High School. Upon graduation, Betty attended the Fanny Farmer School of Cookery in Boston where she was class secretary. She was then employed by the Toll House Inn as the hostess and menu planner. One of Bettys favorite experiences during her tenure at the Toll House was preparing club sandwiches on several occasions for Senator John F. Kennedy on his way from Logan airport to Hyannisport, a true highlight for her as a big Kennedy supporter. Betty married her husband Magorisk "Buzz" Walls in 1952 and settled in the house next door to her parents on Myrtle Street. She was a fabulous hostess who relished entertaining family and friends and could whip up a meal on a minute's notice and make everyone feel at home. Betty became an employee of the town of Rockland school system in 1970 and was a school secretary for over 20 years. Upon retirement she enjoyed sewing, gardening, the Red Sox and traveling with her husband Buzz, particularly to their condo in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She loved people, and embraced her many friends, but her true best friend was her sister Jean Marie, her Irish twin. In addition to her husband Buzz, Betty was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Jean. She is survived by her loving children, Ann Walls (husband David) Peter Walls (wife Joannie), DJ Walls (wife Elaine) and Jeannie Walls (husband Soren); as well as her eight grandchildren, Nicole, Matt, Chris, Connor, Jeff, Kiley, Sabrina, Max; and six great-grandchildren, Lexi, Mattie, Melanie, Brooke, Olivia, and Lilliana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the , www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019