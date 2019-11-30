|
Ellen E. (Flight) McGuinness, of Marshfield, passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 65. Daughter of the late Harold and Agnes M. (Wanders) Flight, she was the beloved mother of Thomas J. McGuinness III of Middleborough and Julia A. McGuinness of Weymouth; dear sister of Loretta Patterson and her husband Brian of Duxbury, Douglas Flight of Sandwich, Harold Flight and his wife Jeanne of Pembroke, and Jonathan Flight and his wife Deborah of Pembroke; cherished grandmother of Brady and Cailynn McGuinness; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ellen was raised in Pembroke and a graduate of Silver Lake High School in Kingston. She was an employee of the town of Marshfield for 22 years, working in both the treasurer's and collector's office during her time. She also enjoyed many years of waitressing at the Milepost Restaurant in Duxbury. Ellen was also a die-hard Patriots fan who loved watching the games with her family. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will conclude with a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Progeria Research Foundation at progeriaresearch.org. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019