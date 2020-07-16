Ellen J. Remlinger, age 84, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home in Plymouth. She was the wife of the late John Remlinger (who passed away in 1996), and partner of the late Walter Devereaux. Loving mother of Lynne Remlinger Jacobs and her husband Ron "Jake" of Belmont, Mark Remlinger and his partner Allison Goto of Hawaii, Michael Remlinger and his wife Tina of Colorado, and the late Keith Remlinger. Ellen was the grandmother of Janelle, James, Matthew, Chance, Skyler, Kail, and the late Maleko, great-grandmother of Callum, Fanya, and Aisly, and sister of the late Charles Murch. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Francine Diamond and her family, and loved by so many more extended family members. Born in Medford, she was the daughter of the late Florence (Burns) Murch and Charles Murch. Ellen was educated in Medford, following moving to Plymouth she made her career as a secretary for the Cordage Company for 40+ years. Ellen was active in her community being a member of the Plymouth Rotary Club, and serving on the board for the Plymouth Philharmonic. She loved gardening, music, and really loved people, especially her family and friends. A visitation will take place at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Saturday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Bonaventure's Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Manomet Cemetery. Donations in Ellens memory may be made to the Plymouth Philharmonic, PO Box 3174, Plymouth MA 02361, or the Plymouth Rotary Club, PO Box 927, Plymouth, MA 02362. For more info and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.