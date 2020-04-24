|
Ellen L. (Hearn) Rogers, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved mother of Lynda Reeves and her husband Glen of Fairhaven, Catherine Trujillo and her husband Steven of Carlsbad, CA, Jeanne Rudin and her husband Richard of Holbrook, and the late Franklin A. Rogers and Jason A. Rogers. Dear mother-in-law to Deborah Rogers of Wareham. Loving grandmother of Steven and Amber Trujillo of Ontario, CA, Sidney Reeves and Danielle Rosati of Weymouth, Nicholas Trujillo and Jess Neff of Culver City, CA, Matthew and Colleen Reeves of Abington, Jessica Reeves and Angie Tarrant of W. Bridgewater, James Rudin and Alexandra Docanto of Marshfield, Rachel Rudin of Holbrook, Franklin and Robert Rogers of Wareham, Casey, Heather and Ashley Kautzmann of WI, and the late Glen A. Reeves, II and Danielle E. Trujillo. Cherished great-grandmother of Stevie, Kyle, Kellie, Madison, Joseph, Ellyana and Mila. Ellens family will honor and remember her life privately. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2020