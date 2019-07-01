|
Ellen M. (Smith) Charest, 65, of Worcester, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in UMASS Memorial Medical Center | University Campus. She leaves her children, Timothy Charest of Worcester, Brandon Charest and his wife, Crystal of New Bedford, Heather Charest of Worcester and Devon Charest and his partner, Marshall Schofield of Shrewsbury and Ft. Lauderdale; five sisters, Patricia Martin and her husband, James of Westfield, Maurine Smith and her husband, Robert of Hanson, Marguerite Vallee and her husband, David of Millbury, Ann Marie Faille and her husband, Rob of Dudley and Mary Ann Smith of Auburn; Gina Vigliatura of Shrewsbury who was like a daughter to her; three grandchildren, Brandon, Isabella and Carter and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of James F. and Margaret J. (Dromey) Smith. Ellen loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved going to the Cape every summer, specifically Nausett Beach. Ellen loved going on lunch dates with her sisters and children at Pub 99 and Friendlys. She loved relaxing and watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies. Ellen was so proud to see her first grandson turn 18 and graduate high school. Ms. Charest was kind hearted, sweet and welcoming to everyone. Although she was soft spoken, she had a strong presence and was the heart of the family. Her funeral is Tuesday, July 2, from O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 23 Fales Street. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 1, 2019