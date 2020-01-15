The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen M. McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen M. McDonald Obituary
Ellen Marie McDonald, of Quincy, originally from Dorchester, died unexpectedly on January 9, 2020. The beloved daughter of the late John Daniel McDonald, Jr. and Eleanor Mae (Richardson) McDonald. Loving sister of John D. McDonald and his wife Marie of Holbrook and Dorothy A. Finn and her husband William Finn of Milton and the late Roseann Kelleher and her husband Patrick Kelleher of Halifax. Ellen is the beloved aunt of several nieces and nephew and one great-niece and nephew. Ellen worked as a payroll supervisor for Stop and Shop for many years. She enjoyed shopping, bowling and traveling especially to Cape Cod. She will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 -7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Donations in memory of Ellen may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 250 1st Avenue, Charlestown, MA 02128. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now