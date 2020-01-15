|
Ellen Marie McDonald, of Quincy, originally from Dorchester, died unexpectedly on January 9, 2020. The beloved daughter of the late John Daniel McDonald, Jr. and Eleanor Mae (Richardson) McDonald. Loving sister of John D. McDonald and his wife Marie of Holbrook and Dorothy A. Finn and her husband William Finn of Milton and the late Roseann Kelleher and her husband Patrick Kelleher of Halifax. Ellen is the beloved aunt of several nieces and nephew and one great-niece and nephew. Ellen worked as a payroll supervisor for Stop and Shop for many years. She enjoyed shopping, bowling and traveling especially to Cape Cod. She will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 -7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Donations in memory of Ellen may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 250 1st Avenue, Charlestown, MA 02128. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020