Ellen M. (Killeen) Murphy, 93, of Santa Monica, Calif., formerly of Randolph, Mass., passed away, March 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Col. John J. Murphy; beloved mother of John A. Murphy of Los Angeles; and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ellen was educated at St. Rose School in Chelsea, Mass., and worked for many years in the Randolph School System. She was the executive assistant to the Director of Business Affairs until her retirement. An avid painter and Boston sports fan, Ellen was a confidant and source of comfort to her family and many friends. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Randolph. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019
