Ellen M. "Gig" Murphy, 90, long time resident of Crow Point, Hingham, died July 26, 2020. Gig adored her family. She loved attending all of her grandchildrens activities and sporting events to cheer them on. Gig was a long time parishioner of St. Paul Church in Hingham. Her faith was a very important part of her life. She had so many wonderful friends from Crow Point and was one of the founding members of the Crow Point Marching Kazoo Band. Gig enjoyed knitting, cross stitch, bowling, reading and art. She went to Hingham High School and graduated from Rhode Island School of Design in 1952 with a bachelors degree in fashion design. She moved to New York City to work in fashion and later came back to work for over 33 years as an art teacher in the Norwell School System. Gig was a warm, generous, and thoughtful woman who had strong family values and was always selfless and giving. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her family would like to acknowledge their gratitude for the quality and compassionate care from the John Adams Health Center of Quincy. Daughter of the late Harry and Lucille (Jobin) Murphy. Loving mother of Rick Murphy Jr. and his companion Linda Fitzgerald of Plymouth, PJ Murphy and his wife Jody of Cohasset, Scott Murphy and his wife Barbara of Hingham, and Bret Murphy and his wife Kristin of Glenview, Illinois. Cherished sister of Arthur Murphy of Newport and his late wife Ellen, Terrence Murphy and his wife Anne Marie of Brunswick, ME, Gail Murphy and her partner Helena Sturnick of Naples, FL, and the late Peter Murphy and his surviving wife Jeanne. Devoted Giggy of Chandra DiGregorio and her husband David, Caitlin King and her husband Dan, Joe Murphy and his wife Katie, Caroline Vaill and her husband Tim, Lauren Holm and her husband Brett, Jessica LoConte and her husband Armand, Conor Murphy and his wife Lauren, and Cara Murphy, and Great Giggy to Samara, Sarai, Colin, Molly, Ryan, Charlie, James, Connor, Taylor, Reis, Will, and Henry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, 2-6 p.m., in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gig may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Please visit www.Keohane. com for directions and online condolences.