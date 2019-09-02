|
Ellen M. Ruth, of Weymouth, passed away on August 28, 2019. Ellen was a Weymouth High School Graduate. She was very artistic, loving, and kind. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved daughter of Joseph and Maureen (Nolan) Ruth. Loving sister of Eric Ruth and his wife, Egle, of Hingham, Brian Ruth and his wife, Keri, of Braintree, and Tara Curtis and her husband, Brian, of Weymouth. Favorite auntie to Mykolas, Veronica, Kaleigh, Declan, Kyle, and Nolan. Also she adored LuLu. Survived by many aunts and uncles including, Anna and Chris Power, Breda and Joseph Fallon, Kathleen and Chris Mullahy, and Kathleen and Joseph Lohan all of Ireland, Sally Caska of Australia and Breda Ruth of Boston. Also survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. Memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 101 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019