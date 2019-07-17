Ellenore Josephine (Callahan) Nichols, passed away on July 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76. Ellenore was born August 27, 1942, at Lying In Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Delphine and Edmund Callahan. Ellen was raised in Hingham and graduated from Hingham High School and then Cambridge Business School. Ellen married the late Robert "Bob" Nichols and moved to Scituate, where they raised their daughters, Cindy and Sherry. In 1985, they moved to Duxbury, where they lived until their retirements. Ellen moved to Largo, Fla., where she lived with her sister Maureen Callahan until her recent passing. Ellen was blessed with many talents. She was a skilled seamstress, a creative baker, making unique cakes for all occasions. She enjoyed making jewelry and many crafts. She took great pride in decorating her home and loved hosting family holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. Ellen was also an avid reader. The foundation of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. They were the cornerstone of all that was truly important in her life. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Cindy Nichols-Cheever of Duxbury and Sherry Kelleher of Pembroke. She was the devoted grandmother of Christopher Nichols, Julia DeBenedictis and Sarah Cheever; mother-in-law of David Cheever and Michael Kelleher; sister of Edmund Callahan and his late wife Mary Ann, Joseph Callahan and his wife Shirley, Maureen Callahan, and the late Frederick Callahan. Ellen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. Burial in St. Pauls Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellenore may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 17, 2019