Ellis Slater Gilbert, a lifelong resident of Hull, took his own life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was 24. El attended the South Shore Charter School and graduated in 2013. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in Building Construction Technology in 2018 and went on to earn his masters degree in Building Construction Technology in 2019. Eager to start his career, El worked as a Junior Engineer with Rivermoor Engineering in Scituate. Ellis was quick-witted and had a passion for humor which he shared with others. He took great joy in making all who knew him laugh. El loved learning and spent a great deal of his time researching a wide range of subjects. He was an extremely creative thinker and was very artistic. He was a talented visual artist, musician, engineer, was quite the tinkerer and an aspiring recreational fisher. El was driven to take on challenging problems and found great satisfaction in successfully solving them. Ellis was the dearly beloved son of John and Robin (Rosiak) Gilbert of Hull. He was a cherished grandson of Pat Mills and Fred Rosiak of New Jersey and the late Jack and Nancyann Gilbert of Scituate. El is also survived by scores of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Ellis' funeral services will be private. He will be interred in Hull Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in El's name may be sent to Wellspring Multi- Service Center, www.wellspringmultiservice.org or to Wellspring, 814 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA 02045. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019