Elsie (Finkel) Fisher of Braintree, entered into rest on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife to her late husband, Joseph Fisher; dear daughter of the late Harry and Edith (Farber) Finkel; devoted mother of Martha Lacey and her husband Darryl and Sheila Candura and her husband Michael; loving sister of the late Sylvia Rosenberg and her late husband Harold and Ann Bernard and her late husband Jerry; cherished grandmother of Blair Danielle Allon and her husband Yonatan; and great-grandchildren, Eden, Maayan and Sivan. Funeral services will take place at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.StanetskyCanton.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 19, 2019