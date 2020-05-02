Home

Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Private
To be announced at a later date
Elsie R. Whitman

Elsie R. Whitman, of Attleboro, formerly of Holbrook and Quincy, passed away May 1, 2020, at the age of 97. Elsie was born in Norton, to the late Ana Wright and Charles Johnson. She and her husband, Vernon, raised their family in Wollaston and owned Whitman's Auto Service, a.k.a. Trucks of Quincy, in N. Quincy. After retiring, they moved to Holbrook and spent winters in FL with their RV and side-kick family cat, Bandit. Elsie was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Wollaston. She loved cooking, gardening, crocheting, puzzles, reading football, music, and most of all, spending time with family. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Chipman Morse Whitman. Loving mother of Nancy Whitman McCue of Attleboro, Robert V. Whitman of Quincy, Alan L. Whitman of Hanover, and the late Judith Ellen Johnson and Warren T. Whitman. Devoted sister of Harold Johnson of Rockland, Roy Johnson of Weymouth, and the late Walter Johnson, Earl Johnson, Annie Homgren, Marie Johnson, Jean Harris, Ethel Corliss, and Arthur Johnson. Dear grandmother of Justin, Derek, Lauren, and Tom. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-nieces/nephews. The family wishes to extend thanks to Hope Health Hospice Care for the loving care they had given Elsie and her family during her illness over the years. All services are private. Interment in Knollwood Cemetery, Canton. Donations in Elsie's memory can be made to the at . Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020
