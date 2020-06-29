Elva R. (Bradbury) (Doherty) Hutcheon, 96, of Abington, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Hutcheon. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Francis and C. Della (Eaton) Bradbury, sister of the late Milton Bradbury, Ethel Bradbury, Howard Bradbury and Merrill (Mickey) Bradbury. Elva was a longtime resident of Abington. She and her late husband Richard owed Hutcheon Flowers. When they sold the business, she returned to working for the Verizon Company as an information operator and retired after working for 20 years. She was a volunteer at the Abington Senior Center. She leaves behind her son Robert Doherty and his wife Sharon of Halifax, three grandchildren Brian Doherty and his wife Rachael of Leslie Michigan, Sean Doherty and his wife Kristin of Coventry, RI. And Carolyn Doherty and her husband Kris Steele of Orlando, FL, 4 great grandchildren, Justine, Christian, Alexis Doherty of Leslie Michigan and Fionnlagh Doherty of Coventry, RI., her nephew Richard Bradbury and his wife Christine of Bridgewater, her great-niece Barbara Bradbury of Holyoke, and great-nephew Kevin Bradbury of Bridgewater. Her visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a private funeral service. Burial will be in the Titicut Parish Cemetery, Middleboro. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 29, 2020.