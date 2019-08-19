|
|
Elwood R. Hall, 93, of Plymouth, formerly of Carver and East Bridgewater died Thursday, August 15th at BID Plymouth Hospital. He was the loving husband of Beverly (Creed) Hall for 53 years before her passing in 2002. He later married Patricia (Troy) Hall in 2010. Born in West Bridgewater, son of Harold and Laura (Cyr) Hall, he was a graduate of Howard High School, Class of 1944. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII as a Radio Mechanic with the 9th Bomber Division. Before retiring in 1988, Mr. Hall was a 37-year employee of the former Brockton Edison Company (now National Grid) where he was a mechanic and store keeper. He was also an accomplished drummer with his band, The Elly Hall Quintet that was the featured house band at the former Monponsett Inn in Halifax. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Lordes Church in Carver and St. Johns in E. Bridgewater. Elly enjoyed golfing and boating and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed wintering in Indialantic, FL and vacationing in Dennisport. He was beloved for his devotion to family, his kindness and gentle manner and his sense of humor. In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Michael C. Hall of Kingston, NH, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen T. Hall of South Dennis, Mr. and Mrs. James E. Hall of Sandwich, and Mr. & Mrs. Richard H. Hall of Scituate; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. His services will be held Friday August 23 at 9:45 AM from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, East Bridgewater. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Visiting hours are Thursday August 22 from 5:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BID Plymouth Hospital - Senior Behavioral Health Center, 275 Sandwich Rd. Plymouth, MA 02360 at https://www.bidplymouth-giving.org/give-now/ For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 19, 2019