Emilio Recupero of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at age 85. Born in Miirabella Eclano, Avellino, Italy, where he was raised and educated, he was the son of the late Gennaro and Anna (Mercurio) Recupero. He worked as a meat packer for Colonial Meat Packing Co. before retiring. The loving husband of the late Rosa (Milone) Recupero, Emilio was the beloved father of Mario Recupero and his wife Gina of Avon, Anna Recupero of Medford and Gerard Recupero of Brockton; dear grandfather of Michael Recupero and his wife Amy of Bridgewater, Lisa Collias of Leominster, Julia Recupero of Avon and Nicholas Recupero of Avon; great-grandfather of Trinity and John Michael; beloved brother of Elena Guarino of Revere, Aldo Recupero of Revere, Alba DeSimone of Revere, Rosa Silvano of Australia, and the late Luisa Grieco, Minuccia Recupero, Vittorio Recupero, Carmelina Draba and Pasquala Recupero; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, June 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. Visitors will be allowed in as guided by staff in small numbers. Social distancing will be maintained per CDC guidelines. Face masks must be worn per state and city regulations. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 2, 2020.