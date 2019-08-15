|
|
Emily E. (McGaughey) Marshall, age 83, wife of the late Henry Marshall, passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, on August 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Frank McGaughey and Emily (Oneill) McGaughey. She was a native of Holbrook and later lived in Hull after her marriage. She moved to Linden Ponds in Hingham, where she lived the past 14 years. Emily graduated from Sumner High School in Holbrook, class of 1953. She was employed at Sigma Instruments and Long Jewelers until her marriage in 1982. Emily was one of seven children. Emily was predeceased by her parents, as well as her siblings, Frank McGaughey, Lawrence McGaughey, Joan Scott, and Barbara Clifford. She is survived by her siblings, Richard (Josephine) McGaughey of Holbrook and Elinor (David) Cassidy of Bridgton, Maine; as well as Pauline McGaughey, her sister-in-law of Eastham; her cousin, Anne Bonfiglio of Carver; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Holbrook, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Hull Village Cemetery, in Hull. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Emily may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019