Ena (Trifone) DiSalvio, age 92, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ena was born in Quincy to the late Nicola and Annie (DiNicoloantonio) Trifone and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1945. She had been employed for many years as a teacher's aide with the Quincy Public Schools. During her career, she worked at various schools including Quincy High School and the Point Webster School. She was a member of the Quincy Retiree's Association. Ena was an excellent cook and enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, Bingo, and travelling. She was a former member of Saint Josephs Church Ladies Sodality. Widowed at a young age, Ena dedicated her life to her children and later to her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Samuel P. DiSalvio. Devoted mother of Marguerite A. Califano and her husband Randy of Quincy, Susan J. Ramponi and her husband Peter of Quincy, Peter S. DiSalvio and his wife Donna of Rockland, and Paula L. Nicholson and her husband Warren of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Anthony Califano, Lisa Cameron, Michael, Steven, and Matthew Ramponi and Sarah DiSalvio. Much loved great-grandmother of Maggie, Michael, Matthew, Julia, Mia, Joseph, Thomas, Jack, and Sophie. One of four siblings, Ena was the dear sister of William Trifone and his wife Geraldine of Quincy and was pre-deceased by Pasquale and Nicholas Trifone. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday, July 17, at 8 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 9 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Ena's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 15, 2019