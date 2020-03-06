|
Enid Lubarsky of Quincy, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 85. Daughter of the late Louis and Vitey (Hymoff) Lubarsky, Enid was a lifelong Quincy resident, graduating from Quincy High School, Class of 1952. She earned a BS degree as well as a master's degree in Family Counseling from Eastern Nazarene College and a master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Suffolk University. She taught at the Center School in Hanover for 31 years. After retirement, Enid worked as food demo at BJ's Wholesale in Weymouth, and earned certificates in Gerontology and Elder Law from UMass-Boston. Besides being a lifelong learner, she did volunteer work for many organizations. She was a member of Temple B'Nai Shalom in Braintree. Enid leaves her sister and best friend, Harriet Cohen and her husband David. She is also survived by dear nephew, Victor Miller; niece, Allison Karsay and her husband Michael; beloved great-nephew, Justin Miller; and great-niece, Mandi Miller, their mother, Kim Miller; great-nephew and niece, Ava and Michael Karsay; as well as many caring and devoted friends. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, on Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Shiva will be observed Monday at Temple B'Nai Shalom, 41 Storrs Avenue, Braintree, and on from 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday at Temple Kol Tikvah, 9 Dunbar Street, Sharon, from 6-9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020