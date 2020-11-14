Enid R. (Oliver) McMahon, 95, of Rockland, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital on Wednesday, November, 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. McMahon,Jr. Loving mother of three children, Catherine M. McMahon of Wrentham, Kevin J. McMahon, retired Lieutenant of the Massachusetts State Police, and his wife Cherylee of Marshfield and Paula J. Freedman and husband Stanley of Mansfield. Proud grandmother to Jonathan J. Freedman of Mansfield. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Portland, Maine, on February 11, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Florence Oliver and sister of the late Betty Hodgden. Enid was a graduate of Deering High School in Portland, Maine, and a 1945 graduate of Gray's Business College in Portland, Maine. After graduating from business College, she worked as a secretary in the State of Maine's Department of Health and Welfare in Portland, Maine. Enid moved to Boston and married John McMahon of Dorchester in May 1951 after meeting him while on vacation in Washington, DC. In her early married life, Enid was a seamstress and dressmaker in her home while caring for her children while they were young. After being widowed at the age of 49, she began her career outside the home as a secretary to the public accounting firm of Rothman & Company in Dorchester. After moving to Rockland in 1987, she continued her career as a secretary at Rockland Trust Company, where she retired at the age of 78. Since retiring, Enid was actively involved in her Leisurewoods Senior Community and became a dear friend to many of the residents. Enid's favorite activities included vacations cruising the Caribbean, Alaska and the Panama Canal and playing cards on Friday afternoons with her closest friends at Leisurewoods. But most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. Her smile and bright blue eyes would light up a room. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday November 17, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 S. Union Street, Rockland. A private funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Church in Rockland. A private burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester limited to family members. In normal times, the funeral is an opportunity for family, friends and the community to gather in support of one another. However, in these times, a gathering with Enid's family after the funeral is not possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Enid's memory to the "Special Gift Fund", Wrentham Developmental Center, P. O. Box 144, Wrentham, MA 02093.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store