Erika K. (Fickeisen) Barnet, of Hingham, passed away on September 29, 2020. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was 80 years old. Born in Boston, April 10, 1940, Erika grew up in Jamaica Plain, where she met her late husband, Alfred Barnet. A graduate of Girls' Latin School and Framingham State College, she taught Home Economics in the Boston Public Schools for several years before starting a family in West Roxbury and then relocating to Hingham, where she lived for 44 years. Erika enjoyed playing tennis, swimming, and spending summers at the Beach House in Hull. Despite her quiet nature, she enjoyed spending time with her close friends and neighbors. Erika is survived by her three children: Scott, of North Reading; Laura (Kalagher) and husband Rick of St. George, VT; and Jonathan and wife Heather of Hingham. She is also survived by grandchildren, Grace, Katie, and Abigail Usher and Tommy Barnet. She is survived by siblings, Theodora Hunkeler, Marianna Marshall, Elsa Johnson, and Peter Fickeisen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Alfred, Erika was preceded in death by her sister, Hildegard Dreist. The family would like to extend their thanks to the Celtic Angels for the wonderful care and support they provided to Erika during the past several weeks. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald Street, in Hingham. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Hingham on Saturday, October 3, at 9 a.m. Burial will be private. In light of restrictions, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org
, or Norwell VNA and Hospice, www.nvna.org
. See www.Keohane.com
for directions and online condolences.