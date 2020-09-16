1/
Erin M. Howard
Erin Marie Howard, of Holbrook, formerly of Randolph, age 51, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Robert F. Howard, her mother Barbara J. (Rabbitt) Howard and her sister Patricia A. (Howard) Hayes. She was loved and cared for by her sister Mary (Howard) Lepisto and her husband Charles of Lititz, PA; and her brother Brian Howard, and his wife Leah of Randolph. Erin loved her nieces and nephews, Jillian, Kaitlyn and Brian Howard; and Kristin, Patrick and Michael Hayes. To commemorate the kindness and support the Randolph community provided her family in their times of need, from when their Dad died in 1973 and again after Erin's tragic accident in 1989, they ask you to consider a donation to the Randolph Covid-19 Relief Fund in Erin's memory. There are many residents that are struggling to pay bills, and making decisions between food, rent or medicine. Donations can be mailed to Randolph Town Hall, c/o Randolph Covid-19 Relief Fund; 41 South Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368. To ensure everyone's health during these uncertain times, a private service and burial was held at Knollwood Memorial park, Canton. Arrangements by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 15, 2020
I am so lucky to have had the love guidance and friendship of my beautiful friend. She will never be forgotten and her light and love will never fade.
Lisa Mutch
Family
