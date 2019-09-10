Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Knott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest A. Knott Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest A. Knott Jr. Obituary
.Ernest A. Knott Jr., of Quincy, age 93, entered into eternal life on September 6, 2019. Ernie was born and raised in Leitersburg, Maryland, and has lived in East Boston and Quincy for many years. Ernie was a WWII Navy veteran. Mr. Knott was a meat cutter in the meat packaging industry for many years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (Frati ). Devoted father of the late Ernest A. Knott III, Elizabeth Betty Carlson of Revere and Susan Carabin and her husband Louis of Braintree . Beloved brother of the late Marie Bloom, Bernard, and John Knott. Loving grandfather to Jay, Will, Steven, Susan, Jessica, Jason, and Ryan. Father-in-law of Carol Knott and Sandy Knott. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St. Weymouth Landing on Thursday September 12 from 6 - 8 p.m. followed by a funeral service immediately afterwards. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody on Friday . For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now