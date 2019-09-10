|
.Ernest A. Knott Jr., of Quincy, age 93, entered into eternal life on September 6, 2019. Ernie was born and raised in Leitersburg, Maryland, and has lived in East Boston and Quincy for many years. Ernie was a WWII Navy veteran. Mr. Knott was a meat cutter in the meat packaging industry for many years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (Frati ). Devoted father of the late Ernest A. Knott III, Elizabeth Betty Carlson of Revere and Susan Carabin and her husband Louis of Braintree . Beloved brother of the late Marie Bloom, Bernard, and John Knott. Loving grandfather to Jay, Will, Steven, Susan, Jessica, Jason, and Ryan. Father-in-law of Carol Knott and Sandy Knott. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St. Weymouth Landing on Thursday September 12 from 6 - 8 p.m. followed by a funeral service immediately afterwards. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody on Friday . For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019