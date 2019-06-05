Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Ernest C. "Ernie" Salamone, of Hanson, formerly of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family, on June 2, 2019, at the age of 66. Born in Boston, Ernie grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School, Class of 1971. Ernie was a retired Union carpenter with Local 424. In his free time, Ernie could be found fixing things at any of his kid's homes, cheering on his beloved Red Sox or simply enjoying a Budweiser and game of Keno. However, spending time with his family and grandchildren is what brought him the most joy. A devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather, Ernie will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Ernie was the beloved husband of Susan (Donovan) Salamone; loving father of Erin Hughes and her husband Ryan of Whitman, Kalin Mazurek and her husband Joseph of Hanover, Elizabeth Kelleher and her husband Andrew of Medfield and Adam Salamone and his wife Stephanie of Halifax; dear "Papa" to Delaney and Addison Hughes, Paige and Piper Mazurek and Harper Kelleher; devoted brother Charles Salamone of Rockland, Alice Teodoro of Rockland and Marie Salamone of Randolph. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, June 6, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 5, 2019
