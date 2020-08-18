1/1
Ernest Cairns
Ernest Cairns of Quincy, passed away on August 11, 2020. Beloved companion of the late Joan Cairns of Quincy. Dedicated parent of Karen Phillips of Quincy and Kate and her husband Andrew Mcdonagh of Weymouth. Son of the late Ernest and Ethel Cairns. Devoted grandparent to Joanie Camillo, Andrea Mcdonagh, Kyle Mcdonagh, Megan Mcdonagh, and Drew Mcdonagh. He was the proud business owner of Cairns Heating and formerly E&E Heating. He loved spending time in Naples, Florida, playing cribbage, Johnny Walker, cooking and baking, and his grandkids. There will be a private service for the family. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
