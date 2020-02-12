|
Ernest Buster Linscott, age 79, peacefully passed away on February 11, 2020 after a long illness. Buster was born in Boston, raised and resided in Braintree before moving to Weymouth 30 years ago. Buster worked for MBA in Braintree until retirement. Prior to MBA he was the Dispatcher at Brinks Armored Car. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Reeves) Linscott. Devoted father of Denise Lamb of Braintree, Suzanne Richards and her husband Bruce of Abington, Julie Barone and her husband Frank of Pembroke, Tara Bishop and her husband Jason of Duxbury, and Robyn Linscott of Weymouth. Beloved brother of David Linscott and his wife Patricia of Weymouth. Loving grandfather to 14 incredible grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Former husband of Judith Linscott of Braintree. Beloved uncle of Laura Halbardier, Jennifer Hegarty and the late David and Thomas Linscott. Nephew of Blanche Webb of Weymouth and her late husband Fred. He is survived by his dogs Dixie and his favorite Mya. His funny and engaging sense of humor will be forever missed. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington St. Weymouth on Friday February 14 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church East Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. Burial will follow at Plain Street Cemetery in Braintree. In desired , donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore 30 Reservior Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For messages and directions see clancylucid.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020