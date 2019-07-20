Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
(781) 293-6325
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
View Map
Ernest J. Zwicker


1918 - 2019
Ernest J. Zwicker Obituary
Ernest John Zwicker, 101, passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born in Midhurst, Suxxex, England, May 29, 1918. He is survived by his children, David, Dianne and Katrina. He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Doris May Zwicker. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke, on Friday, August 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a short service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Center St. Cemetery, in Hanover.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019
