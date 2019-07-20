|
|
Ernest John Zwicker, 101, passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born in Midhurst, Suxxex, England, May 29, 1918. He is survived by his children, David, Dianne and Katrina. He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Doris May Zwicker. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke, on Friday, August 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a short service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Center St. Cemetery, in Hanover.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019