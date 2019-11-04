|
Ernest R. Light Sr., age 79, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ernest was born in Boston, raised and educated in Weymouth and Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1958, and had lived in Quincy for sixty-five years. He was a Vietnam era veteran having proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Ernest was a well-known real estate agent for twenty-five years, working in Quincy with Red Door Real Estate and earlier in Braintree with Success Real Estate. Previously, he had worked as a precision sheet metal mechanic for Modern Metalcraft and American Metalcraft, both in Quincy, and Ainsley Metalcraft in Braintree. He was a man of faith and a longtime active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy where he served as a lector. Ernest enjoyed singing and had performed in Saint John's Church musical shows and with the New Neponset Players. Beloved husband for fifty-two years of Mary E. (Roberts) Light. Devoted father of Diane M. Peterson and her husband Roy of Quincy, Ernest R. Light,Jr. and his wife Danielle of Abington, Kristine A. Patterson and her husband Judd of New Orleans, La., and Jennifer R. Light of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Emma, Andrew, Samantha, Nicholas, Isabella, Bryce, and Hazel. Cherished great-grandfather of Cambria and Jax. Dear brother of Susan Pizzi of Hanover and pre-deceased by Peter, Al, and Lloyd Light. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy on Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 o'clock, followed by military honors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday 4 - 7 p.m. Private interment services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernest's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019