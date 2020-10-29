1/
Ernest S. Post Jr.
Ernest S. Post Jr., 93, passed away on October 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa E. Post for 60 years. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew, Paula Jean O'Neill, Patricia O'Neill, John O'Neill, Maureen O'Neill; great-niece, Forest O'Neill Greenberg; and 2 loving cats, Mittens and Maxine. Ernest was born and lived in Roslindale until moving to Braintree 61 years ago. He was a graduate of Roslindale High School, Class of 1943. He retired from the Peggy Lawton Baking Co., where he was employed for almost 30 years. Ernie served proudly in the U.S. Army Infantry. During World War II he served 34 months in the Pacific and then in Korea for over 4 years. After the war, until present, he was a member of the Morrisette Post 294 in Quincy. Ernie and Theresa had a passion for traveling. They took numerous cruises and land tours throughout the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. They also enjoyed trips closer to home sponsored by the Braintree COA, of which they were avid members. Music, particularly singing, was Ernie's other passion. For decades he sang with the Belles and Beaux singing group. Closer to home he enjoyed yard work and gardening. Ernie will always be remembered for his warm smile and engaging personality. Visiting hour will be on Friday, October 30, from 10 to 11 a.m at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., in Braintree, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Braintree. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or a no-kill animal shelter

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2020.
