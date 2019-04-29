Ervene F. "Sis" (Carter) Harding, of Braintree, formerly of Waltham, passed away April 25, 2019. Ervene attended Waltham High School and in her early years worked at Raytheon. She was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed knitting, loved spending time with her family and made the best spaghetti sauce around. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Harding, formerly of Westboro. Loving mother of Richard P. Harding and his wife Brenda OConnor of Gilbertville, Jean Harding of Braintree and Deborah Abichaker and husband Checrallah of West Roxbury. Dear sister of the late Suzanne Pasquale and Nancy Lacrosse. Proud Nana to Gabriel Abichaker and his wife Megan of Canton, Kevin Abichaker of Canton, David Abichaker, Rose Abichaker and Theresa Abichaker of West Roxbury and also the great nana to Adelena Abichaker of Canton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main St. (Rte. 18 opp. South Shore Hospital), Weymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ervene (Sis) to: Braintree Council On Aging (Friendly Visitor Program), 71 Cleveland Ave, Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary