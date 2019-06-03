|
Estelle A. (Jule) Hartford, of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully to go home with the Lord on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 82, after a period of declining health. Born and raised in Dorchester, Estelle graduated from So. Boston High School. Estelle was a kind and gentle person who always had a smile on her face and enjoyed helping other people. She loved the beach and simply enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Estelle was the wife of the late Albert Hartford. Loving mother of Albert "Butchie" Hartford of Mattapoisett, Donna McMahon and her husband Tom of Middleboro, Diane Brady and her husband Jimmy of Weymouth and the late James Hartford. Devoted sister of Diane Jule of Quincy and the late Beverly Connell. Dear "Grammie" to A.J., Santina, Boaz, Alexandra, Courtney, Shannon, Megan, Jenn, Allison and Kelly and "Great Grammie" to Berlyn, Milena, Leo and Rylan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 5 p.m.he Randolph Elks Hall, 21 School St., Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk Street, Suite 405, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 3, 2019