Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Estelle H. MacDonald


1919 - 2020
Estelle H. MacDonald Obituary
Estelle H. (Rogers) MacDonald, age 101, of Elmlawn Road, Braintree, passed away at her home Monday, March 30, 2020. Estelle was predeceased by her husband, Roy; survived by daughter, Prudence and her husband John Shorton; her sons, Michael and his wife Susan, Geoffrey (deceased) and survived by his wife Jane, Timothy, Laurence (deceased), Raymond, Douglas and wife Maria, Anthony and wife Karen, and John. Also survived by 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren; and many relations throughout the country. She was a sister to Manley Rogers and the late Martha Beach and Raymond Rogers Jr. A private service was held at Peck Funeral Home, Braintree. She will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. The family will announce a memorial celebration of Estelle's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Covid-19 support groups, or the First Congregational Church, 12 Elm St., Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020
