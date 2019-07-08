|
Estelle L. (Leikin) Krause, age 102, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Quincy. Estelle moved from Springfield to Brookdale Quincy Bay in 2014. She was born in Springfield to the late Anna (Rosenberg) and Leon H. Leikin, a prominent Spring- field dentist. A longtime Springfield resident, Estelle graduated from Classical High School, as did her mother and her children. Estelle earned her bachelors and masters degrees at American International College. Estelle's volunteer experiences from reading to blind young adults triggered her interest in becoming an educator. She taught English for twenty-five years at Birchland Park Junior High School in East Long- meadow. It delighted her to run into adults who had been her students many years before. At age 97, Estelle passed her Massachusetts drivers road test again, then promptly gave up driving when she moved to Quincy to be near her daughter. Estelle married the boy downstairs in her parents' two-family house | the late Paul Krause, a Springfield newspaperman who was chief photographer and produced the rotogravure sec- tion for the Sunday Republican. Paul was a Navy flight instructor and photoreconnaissance pilot based in Guam during World War Two. Estelle is survived by her daughter, Karen Krause Lippincott, a former guidance counselor at Gates Intermediate School in Scituate and her husband Joe of Quincy, and by her son, attorney Peter Krause and his wife Gail of Plantation, Florida. She also leaves three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements were private. For those who wish, donations in Estelles memory may be made to the Seasons Hospice of Massachusetts, 597 Randolph Avenue, Milton, MA 02186. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 8, 2019