Estelle M. (Logan) Gregor, of Rockland, passed away peacefully at her home on June 3, 2020. She was the most beloved and devoted wife of 57 years to the late John J. Gregor. At 100 years of age, she was the last of the Logan clan to leave her family to reunite with her siblings, Helen Geno, Evelyn Connolly, Blanche Burns, Walter Logan and Paul Logan, each so deeply missed by all. She was the most loving and caring mother to her 4 children. She is survived by her son, Kevin J. Gregor and his wife Robin of Carver; son, Gerard P. Gregor and his wife Patricia of Carver; daughter, Karen Anne Rogg and her husband William of Rockland. "Grammy", "Grandma Turkey" and "Grandma" will be especially missed, but so lovingly remembered, by her 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. By participating in their every celebration of holidays, birthdays, school functions and weddings, she was so very much a part of their lives. She was also blessed with so many, many loving nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews who always made her a special part of their lives, as they were to hers. A seamstress by trade, and an avid knitter and crocheter, she was always plying her craft creating everything from her own wardrobe to afghans, baptismal outfits, apparel or apparel alterations for family, friends or churches. So many of her family were very blessed to have some of those handcrafted heirlooms to treasure. Her very strong faith, along with her lifelong devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Holy family, gave her so much of the strength and energy she maintained and drew from until most recently. Her devout and inspirational nature made her the "go to" person for any prayer chain that was being initiated. So many memories, so many stories, but alas, so little time and so little space. Visiting hours will be in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Monday, June 8, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral Mass, under the allowed-for COVID-19 restrictions, will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, at 9 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 455 Plymouth St., Abington. Interment will follow at the Hanover Center Cemetery, 47 Main St., Hanover. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 6, 2020.