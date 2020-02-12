|
|
Ester Margaret (Thebado) Coughlin died February 10, 2020. Ester grew up in County Clare, Ireland and later lived in Mattapan, Weymouth and Braintree. She worked as a bookkeeper for 20 years at Hale and Dorr Law Firm in Boston before retiring. She was a strong and hard working woman who was fiercely devoted to her family. Beloved wife of the late Ernest A. Thebado, Sr. and Arthur W. Coughlin, Sr. Devoted mother of Michael Thebado of Franklin, Patrick Thebado of Plymouth, James Thebado of Weymouth, Neal Coughlin of ME, John Coughlin of Quincy, Stephen Coughlin of ME and their spouses and companions; Reverend Paul Coughlin of Medford and the late Ernest Thebado Jr., Ruth Sampson, Arthur Coughlin Jr., Dennis Coughlin and Kevin Coughlin. Predeceased by 13 siblings. Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 pm in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am in St. Gregory Parish, 2215 Dorchester Ave, Boston. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ester may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020