Esther M. (Hazergian) Darmetko, age 90, of Scituate, passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of William A. Darmetko and devoted mother William M. Darmetko and Carol Renzi of Marshfield, Denise M. Darmetko of Charlestown, and Michael A. Darmetko and wife Christine of Scituate. Proud grandma of Alex and Paul Darmetko of Scituate. Sister of the late David and Hagop Hazergian of Michigan. Adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Esther was a tremendous cook and loved to have family over for large gatherings with lots of food. She loved to take care of her family and her home. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., in St. Marys Cemetery, Scituate. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Esther may be made to the Scituate Etrusco or to a charity of ones choice. To share a remembrance, visit Esthers tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
