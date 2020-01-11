The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church
Hull, MA
View Map
Esther M. Taddeo

Esther M. (Spera) Taddeo of Hull, died January 8, 2020. The beloved wife of the late Orlando Taddeo. Loving sister of Joan Bertone of Norwell and Barbara Barrow and her husband Jim of Hull and the late Marie Guzzo. Esther is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Esther worked for Raytheon for 47 years. She loved to dance and play cards. Most importantly she loved being with her family. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Esther's family would like to thank the staff at the Royal Norwell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Fidelis Hospice for the wonderful care they administered to her over the past few weeks, their kindness will always be remembered. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, January 14, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, Hull at 11 a.m. Burial in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Esther may be made to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 11, 2020
